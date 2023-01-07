NA redeploys Major Generals, other senior officers

…principal staff officers, GOCs affected

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has approved the redeployment of some Principal Staff Officers from Headquarters, Corps Commanders, Commandants of Training Institutions, Brigade Commanders, Commanding officers and several others.

The Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, who made the disclosure in a statement on Saturday, said the development was part of efforts “to ensure administrative and operational efficiency”, coupled with “recent operational successes recorded in combating emerging security challenges”.

Some of the notable General Officers Commanding (GOCs), according to the Army spokesperson, are: Major General IS Ali from Headquarters 3 Division,to Theatre Command as the new Theatre Commander Joint Task Force in the North East (Operation Hadin Kai); Major General AB Ibrahim from Army Headquarters Department of Training to Headquarters 3 Division as the new GOC as well as Commander Operation Safe Haven); Major General AS Chinade from Headquarters 2 Division to Headquarters 82 Division as GOC, while Major General GM Mutkut is to assume command as the GOC 8 Division and Commander Operation Hadarin Daji (North West) from Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plan.

