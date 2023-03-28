2023 Elections Politics

NAAFORM Rally Support For Yari As Senate President

Posted on Author Goli Innocent Comment(0)

The National Assembly Aides Forum (NAAFORM) has thrown its weight behind the aspiration of the former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari as the Senate President in the 10th National Assembly.

Recall that Yari had earlier shown interest in contesting for the office of the Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria slated to be inaugurated on 13th June 2023.

Speaking in a statement jointly signed by the Director of Media and Publicity, Comrade Segun Dada and Attahiru Shitu, the forum said as the party was yet to take a decision on the zoning arrangement, it believes it is morally right to zone the position of the Senate President to the North-West.

According to the forum, the 10th Senate deserves a man of impeachable character like Yari who has his network across the country.

The forum said his antecedent as one of the founding progressive leaders who worked tirelessly in conceiving the idea of formatting the APC as the first African mega-political party at a time when the political fortune of Nigeria was at its lowest ebb and at the critical time when there were indices of corruption, maladministration, insecurity, and economic downturn make him fit for the position.

They added that it’s of paramount importance to inform Nigerians that Yari merit the position of the Senate President in the 10th Assembly considering his performance and record of achievements as a former member of the House of Representative in the sixth National Assembly in the year 2007-2011 before after which he secured the ticket of the ANPP to contest for the Governorship position in Zamfara State in 2011.

It should be known that Yari is not the only name that has been circulating as to who would become Senate President of the 10th Assembly, as former Governor of Abia State, senator Orji Uzor Kalu is also in the conversation.

Precious-Innocent Innocent Anga

Related Articles
2023 Elections Top Stories

#NigeriaDecides2023: Diri Calls For Extension Of Voting Time

Posted on Author Tim Pauline Onyibe

The Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri has pleaded with the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend the voting time in the state because of the time that has already been wasted in the distribution of Voting materials. Recall that as of 11.58 am, most polling units in Yenagoa metropolis were yet to see the voting […]
2023 Elections Politics

Benue Guber: Coalition Of Persons With Disabilities Endorse APC Candidate

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

The Benue State Coalition of Persons With Disabilities For Good Governance made up of over 3, 680 members on Friday endorsed the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the March 18 polls in the state, Rev. Father Hyacinth Iormem Alia. The State Chairman of the Coalition, Mr Bartholomew Bem Ashe, disclosed this […]
2023 Elections News

#ElectionResults2023: Full Results Of Kebbi Presidential Election

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris

Kebbi Presidential election Results: Fakai Local Government Area. Registered Voters: 57,148 Accredited voters:24,776 Results A-25 AA-8 AAC-13 ADC- 35 ADP-66 APC- 8140 APGA-50 APM-29 APP-17 BP-14 LP-450 NNPP-201 NRM-36 PDP-6072 PRP-50 SDP-10 YPP-11 ZLP-17 Total valid Vote -15243 Rejected vote -1423 Total vote cast-1667. Bunza Local government Area. Registered Voters:78499 Accredited Voters:24465. Results: APC – […]

Leave a Reply