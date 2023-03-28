NAAFORM Rally Support For Yari As Senate President

The National Assembly Aides Forum (NAAFORM) has thrown its weight behind the aspiration of the former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari as the Senate President in the 10th National Assembly.

Recall that Yari had earlier shown interest in contesting for the office of the Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria slated to be inaugurated on 13th June 2023.

Speaking in a statement jointly signed by the Director of Media and Publicity, Comrade Segun Dada and Attahiru Shitu, the forum said as the party was yet to take a decision on the zoning arrangement, it believes it is morally right to zone the position of the Senate President to the North-West.

According to the forum, the 10th Senate deserves a man of impeachable character like Yari who has his network across the country.

The forum said his antecedent as one of the founding progressive leaders who worked tirelessly in conceiving the idea of formatting the APC as the first African mega-political party at a time when the political fortune of Nigeria was at its lowest ebb and at the critical time when there were indices of corruption, maladministration, insecurity, and economic downturn make him fit for the position.

They added that it’s of paramount importance to inform Nigerians that Yari merit the position of the Senate President in the 10th Assembly considering his performance and record of achievements as a former member of the House of Representative in the sixth National Assembly in the year 2007-2011 before after which he secured the ticket of the ANPP to contest for the Governorship position in Zamfara State in 2011.

It should be known that Yari is not the only name that has been circulating as to who would become Senate President of the 10th Assembly, as former Governor of Abia State, senator Orji Uzor Kalu is also in the conversation.

