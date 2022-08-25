News

NAAT suspends nationwide strike for three months

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

The National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) has suspended its five months nationwide strike for three months.

National President of NAAT, Comrade Ibeji Nwokoma made this known after an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the union on Thursday in Abuja, after 58 branches of the union representing 80.56 percent of members voted for suspension of the strike, while 14 branches representing 19.44 percent voted for continuation of the strike.

NAAT had embarked on strike on March 21, 2022 over non-full implementation of FGN/NAAT 2009 agreement, government’s refusal to release enabling circular for the implementation of CONTISS 14 and 15 for academic technologists, non-payment of Earned Academic Allowances arrears to members, among others.

Although the union totally rejected the Federal Government’s ‘No work, No pay’ policy of the Federal Government, the NAAT president revealed that following a robust engagement with the government, the union was able to secure commitments and resolutions on some of its demands.

Nwokoma listed commitments secured from the Federal Government to include the release of enabling circular on CONTISS 14 and 15, agreements on payment of arrears of minimum wage/consequential adjustments, payment of occupational hazard allowance, implementation of responsibility allowance, among others.

He said: “Following this understanding with the government, NAAT as a democratic union directed all her branches to conduct a referendum on whether to suspend or continue the strike action. The National Executive Council of NAAT met and considered the results from branches today Thursday 25th August, 2022.

“The result of the referendum from branches showed that 80.56% voted in favour of suspension of the strike while 19.44% voted for continuation of the strike action.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

ASUU threatens fresh strike

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has threatened to embark on another round of industrial strike action after its next National Executive Council (NEC) meeting. ASUU made this known on Tuesday, saying government officials have been put on alert, adding that some of it’s members are being owed 16 months salaries. ASUU further stated […]
News

Kanu’s lawyer, Ejiofor cries out over detention of domestic staff

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The lead counsel to the detained leader of the indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Ifeanyi Ejiofor, yesterday cried out over the continued detention of his domestic staff by the Department of State Service, (DSS) since June 6, 2021, when his ancestral home in Anambra State was allegedly invaded by security operatives. Ejiofor pleaded with President […]

Justice Olukayode Ariwoola
News

CJN opens 62nd NBA conference, as Atiku, Obi, Shettima storm venue

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has declared the 62nd Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) opened in Lagos on Monday. This is as four presidential candidates and a vice-presidential candidate of some political parties stormed the venue of the event to participate in a session at the conference. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica