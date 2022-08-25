NAAT suspends nationwide strike for three months

The National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) has suspended its five months nationwide strike for three months.

National President of NAAT, Comrade Ibeji Nwokoma made this known after an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the union on Thursday in Abuja, after 58 branches of the union representing 80.56 percent of members voted for suspension of the strike, while 14 branches representing 19.44 percent voted for continuation of the strike.

NAAT had embarked on strike on March 21, 2022 over non-full implementation of FGN/NAAT 2009 agreement, government’s refusal to release enabling circular for the implementation of CONTISS 14 and 15 for academic technologists, non-payment of Earned Academic Allowances arrears to members, among others.

Although the union totally rejected the Federal Government’s ‘No work, No pay’ policy of the Federal Government, the NAAT president revealed that following a robust engagement with the government, the union was able to secure commitments and resolutions on some of its demands.

Nwokoma listed commitments secured from the Federal Government to include the release of enabling circular on CONTISS 14 and 15, agreements on payment of arrears of minimum wage/consequential adjustments, payment of occupational hazard allowance, implementation of responsibility allowance, among others.

He said: “Following this understanding with the government, NAAT as a democratic union directed all her branches to conduct a referendum on whether to suspend or continue the strike action. The National Executive Council of NAAT met and considered the results from branches today Thursday 25th August, 2022.

“The result of the referendum from branches showed that 80.56% voted in favour of suspension of the strike while 19.44% voted for continuation of the strike action.”

