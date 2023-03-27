Nabbed fake LASTMA officer says they make average of N35,000 daily

…agency launches manhunt for accomplices

A 56-year-old suspected fake officer of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), arrested by operatives of the agency, Omotutu Bamidele, has said that he and his team make an average of N35,000 on daily basis when they go out, especially around the Ikoyi area of the state. The Director, Public Affairs Department of LASTMA, Mr. Adebayo Taofiq, who quoted the General Manager, Mr. Bolaji Oreagba, in a statement, confirmed that the suspect was arrested over the weekend at Olu Holloway Road by Alfred Rewane area of Ikoyi by LASTMA Surveillance team, led by Mr. Ashafa Moyosore (Zonal Head). Mr. Oreagba said the suspect was arrested by the agency’s eagle eye who carried out a special surveillance operations about the suspect and got him arrested after a complaints was received from members of the public through LASTMA social media handles.

During interrogation the suspect confessed to have been impersonating with a reflective jacket as a LASTMA officer and extorting money from unsuspecting motorists, particularly private car owners, drivers at highbrow areas across the state. Mr. Bamidele who also confirmed to be living with his younger brother inside one of the Army Barracks in Lagos, further confessed to have operated around Ikoyi, Obalende, Apongbon Bridge, Iporin, Olowu areas, apprehend ing both commercial and private cars for various traffic infractions including driving against traffic (one-way).

The suspect who hails from ‘Atijere Town’ in Ondo State said he and his colleagues are making an average of N35,000 from extortions on daily basis. He said: “Any motorist, particularly private car owners, caught dropping someone at any undesignated bus stop pays between N15,000 to N20,000, while those caught for driving against traffic (One-way) pays a minimum of N35,000.” Mr. Adebola (a complainant) told the LASTMA authority that the suspect apprehended him for ‘obstruction’ on March 6, 2023 around SPAC bus stop, by Awolowo Road, Ikoyi and collected N20,000 from him for dropping his colleagues. While, Kingsley also complaint that the suspect forced him to transfer N50,000 to him for ‘Obstruction’ on same Awolowo Road by Obalende Bridge, towards Tafawa Balewa Square (T.B.S).

Like this: Like Loading...