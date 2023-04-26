NABDA, NMA Initiates Steps To End GMOs Fear In Nigeria

The National Biotechnology Development Agency ( NABDA) and Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) have initiated a joint initiative to end misconceptions and fears about Genetically Modified Organisms ( GMOs) and other biotechnological issues in the country.

This disclosure was made on

in Abuja, at a one-day sensitization workshop on Genetically Modified Organisms ( GMOs)and their Products there-off, for members of the Nigerian Medical Association ( NMA), organised by the National Biotechnology Development Agency ( NABDA).

The workshop was said to have been designed to keep medical practitioners and other critical stakeholders abreast with relevant information and progress already achieved on improving biotechnology for Agricultural activities in the country.

The Director General and CEO of NABDA, Prof.app Abdullahi Mustapha said that medical practitioners were critical stakeholders that need to know about every step and progress made in biotechnology development in Nigeria.

Mustapha opined that they ought to be equipped with the latest knowledge and information on GMOs and their products, given the pivotal roles they play in patient care, and other essential parts of the country’s healthcare system.

The DG disclosed that NABDA and other partners’ efforts in biotechnology development in Nigeria have yielded enormous fruits, given a number of GMO crops that have been successfully developed and commercialized, while a good number of others are at various stages of development.

He said, “Some of the modern biotechnology crops being developed and commercialized in Nigeria include insect-resistant beans and cotton; while the one that has been environmentally approved by the National Biosafety Management Agency, NBMA, is Tela Maize, developed for Fall army Worm and Stem Borer resistance by Institute for Agricultural Research(IAR), Zaria.

Also Speaking, the representative of the Nigerian Medical Association ( NMA) FCT Chapter, Dr. Ikpe Ime, said the medical community was coming into the alliance for biotechnology because it was the needed stimulus for food security and nutrition.

Some who spoke at the workshop stated that the medical association was glad that NABDA was opening its arms for partnership, knowing that the task ahead in achieving the desired result, requires multiple stakeholders’ involvement.

In her presentation, the Director, the Department of Agricultural Biotechnology, ( NABDA) Dr. Rose Gidado said the workshop is expected to bridge all existing information gaps between agricultural scientists and medical practitioners on activities of GMOS.

Gidado noted that scientists through biotechnology, use living organisms and biological processes to improve life on earth, biotechnology application has become very necessary in almost all sectors of the economy.