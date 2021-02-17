lai Mohammed)
News

Nabena: Lai Mohammed is Buhari’s biggest problem

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena, says Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, is the “biggest problem” of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.
Nabena was reacting to a statement by the minister calling him an “impostor”. Mohammed had also said he would not dignify Nabena with a response over his comment on the APC registration and revalidation in Kwara State.
The minister, who hails from Kwara, had demanded the immediate cancellation of the ongoing membership registration and validation in Kwara for non-compliance with the guidelines and regulations laid down by the party.
The APC deputy spokesman had, however, berated the minister over the demand and advised him to submit to the leadership of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaqin to allow peace to reign in the state APC.
In a statement on Wednesday titled: ‘Nabena to Lai Mohammed: Time has left you in darkness and can’t catch up,’ the APC deputy national publicity secretary described Mohammed as a “total failure”.
Nabena also said time had left the minister behind in the scheme of things in the APC, adding that he (Mohammed) could no longer catch up with time unless he worked with his Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.
Nabena insisted: “Lai Mohammed should go back to his state chapter (Kwara) if he is still relevant there and work with the governor and other stakeholders for his voice to be heard at the national level.
“Lai Mohammed and his gang are calling for the cancellation of the registration exercise for their selfish interest,” adding that “the details of evil plans to destroy the APC by the likes of the minister has been exposed and the party leadership is fully aware.
“At the right time, Lai Mohammed and his gang will be exposed and Nigerians will then know the real impostor that time is sooner.”
The APC nationwide registration and revalidation exercise starting with the President has been criticised by some chieftains of the party including the pioneer Interim APC National Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande, amongst others.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Tiktok Brings Light to Global Mental Health With #Moveformentalhealth Challenge

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Tiktok Brings Light to Global Mental Health With #Moveformentalhealth Challenge     TikTok, the leading destination for short-form mobile videos, has launched the “Move for Mental Health: Let’s Invest” challenge, working together with the World Health Organization (WHO), the World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH) and United for Global Mental Health (UnitedGMH).   The challenge […]
News

Banditry: NASS lauds army operations in North West

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The leadership of the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Army have lauded the effort of Nigerian Army in curtailing banditry and other security challenges in the North West.   The Chairmen, Senate and House Committee, Sen. Ali Ndume and Mr Abdulrazak Namdas, gave the commendation during their visit to the Special Army Super […]
News

COVID-19: Nigeria records 1598 new cases, seven more deaths

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria on Saturday recorded 1,598 new coronavirus infections and seven deaths, according to an update by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The seven new deaths raised the number of deaths across the country to 1,420 in total. With 1,598 new cases, the total tally of coronavirus infections increased to 108,943. Cases have been […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica