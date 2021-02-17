Nabena: Lai Mohammed is Buhari’s biggest problem

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena, says Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, is the “biggest problem” of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Nabena was reacting to a statement by the minister calling him an “impostor”. Mohammed had also said he would not dignify Nabena with a response over his comment on the APC registration and revalidation in Kwara State.

The minister, who hails from Kwara, had demanded the immediate cancellation of the ongoing membership registration and validation in Kwara for non-compliance with the guidelines and regulations laid down by the party.

The APC deputy spokesman had, however, berated the minister over the demand and advised him to submit to the leadership of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaqin to allow peace to reign in the state APC.

In a statement on Wednesday titled: ‘Nabena to Lai Mohammed: Time has left you in darkness and can’t catch up,’ the APC deputy national publicity secretary described Mohammed as a “total failure”.

Nabena also said time had left the minister behind in the scheme of things in the APC, adding that he (Mohammed) could no longer catch up with time unless he worked with his Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Nabena insisted: “Lai Mohammed should go back to his state chapter (Kwara) if he is still relevant there and work with the governor and other stakeholders for his voice to be heard at the national level.

“Lai Mohammed and his gang are calling for the cancellation of the registration exercise for their selfish interest,” adding that “the details of evil plans to destroy the APC by the likes of the minister has been exposed and the party leadership is fully aware.

“At the right time, Lai Mohammed and his gang will be exposed and Nigerians will then know the real impostor that time is sooner.”

The APC nationwide registration and revalidation exercise starting with the President has been criticised by some chieftains of the party including the pioneer Interim APC National Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande, amongst others.

Like this: Like Loading...