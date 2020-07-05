Nabena to EFCC: Probe Hushpuppi’s link with PDP

Deputy National Publicity Secretary, All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) to investigate the alleged link of some top members of the opposition People sDemocratic Party (PDP), with Ramon Olorunwa Abbas also known as “Ray Hushpuppi,” who was recently arrested and extradited to the United States of America to face trial over cyber-enabled fraud and Business Email Compromise (BEC) schemes.

Hushpuppi, who has been on the wanted list of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), was arrested recently in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

In a statement he personally signed and made available to Sunday Telegraph, Nabena called on the two anti-corruption agencies, to take special interest in the case.

The statement reads in part: “We note that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has already declared the arraigned Instagram celebrity wanted over fraud allegations.

However, the EFCC, Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) and other sister agencies must investigate money laundering reports linking some PDP leaders and financiers to the Dubai-based international criminal ring.”

The PDP leadership, he continued, turned Dubai into their “Strategic” meeting place ahead of the 2019 general elections in Nigeria and “Hushpuppi’s” affinity with the PDP leadership is not mere coincidence.

“At different times, “Hushpuppi” was photographed in Dubai meeting with the PDP’s 2019 presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; former Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and Senator Dino Melaye among other PDP stalwarts.

“While relevant authorities investigate the nature of their relationship and business partnership, we also challenge the PDP leadership to do same by opening up on the nature of the relationship, particularly the kind of services the arrested “Hushpuppi” provided them.

But in a swift reaction, the Media office of Atiku Abubakar, said its principal has no relationship with Hushpuppi.

In a statement it said: “It is curious that the All Progressives Congress is mischievously trying to link Atiku Abubakar to the alleged fraudster, Ramon Abbas, AKA Hushpuppi, simply because he was photographed with Atiku at an event where many Nigerians had gathered.

“For the avoidance of doubt, it was a mere photo-op and not at any meeting as being ingloriously speculated.

We would advise the APC and Mr. Nabena to be very mindful of such senseless statements in the future, especially as the case under reference is a subject of litigation in another country.

“Had they been more sensitive, they would have come to terms with the reality that the case is a national embarrassment – not something to cheer about for any political blackmail.”

Like this: Like Loading...