NABTEB: 36,202 candidates score 5 credits with Maths, English

Management of the National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB) yesterday released results of its May/June 2020 in-school examinations with 36, 202 of the 57, 474 candidates scoring five credits and above including in English Language and Mathematics. Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of the NABTEB, Prof. (Mrs.) Isioma Isiugo- Abanihe, announced the release of the results at the national headquarters of the body in Benin the Edo state capital.

She said 48,597 candidates had five credits and above without English and mathematics. Isiugo-Abanihe noted that the performance was similar to the 2019 May/ June NBC/NTC examination results where 32,673 candidates obtained five credits and above including English and Mathematics. She explained that the strategies put in place by the board to reduce examination malpractice are yielding results.

