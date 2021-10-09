News

NABTEB advocates need to embrace technical, vocational education for national development

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

…As 58,307 candidates pass May/June Examination

The National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB) yesterday advocated the need for Nigerians to embrace Technical and Vocational Education and Training(TVET) for national development. The Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of the NABTEB, Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, made this call in a press briefing to announce the release of the 2021 May/June examinations at the boards’ national headquarters in Benin City, Edo State, She said a total of 58,307, representing 72.96% of the 83,504 candidates, who sat for the May/June 2021 NABTEB Examination, scored five credits and above in both English Language and Mathematics. Isiugo-Abanihe also stated that the 2021 NBC/NTC examinations were conducted nationwide between Monday, 14th June and Saturday, 9th July 2021, and that a total of 83,504 candidates registered for the examination in 1,614 centres, which marked a 69.9% increase over and above 58,340, who enrolled for the examination in 2020.

That 48,597 candidates, representing 84.55% of all the candidates that sat for the examinations, obtained five credits and above with or without English Language and Mathematics. According to her: “The 2021 NBC/NTC examination was conducted nationwide from Monday, 14th June to Saturday, 9th July 2021; a total of 83,504 candidates registered for the examination in 1,614 centres nationwide. This enrolment figure marked a 69.9% increase over and above that of the 2020 inschool certificate examination, where 58,340 enrolled in the examination. ‘‘Analysis of the enrollment for the 2021 NBC/ NTC examination indicates that candidates enrolled for 16 Engineering Trades, seven construction Trades, nine miscellaneous Trades, four Business Trade, and 21 General Education Subjects.

“For onward progression of candidates to tertiary institutions, I wish to announce that 58,307 candidates representing 72.96% of the candidates who sat for NBC/NTC examinations scored 5 credits and above including English Language and Mathematics ‘‘In this 21st Century, the gap between the knowledge acquired in school and the skill needed to survive in the society is becoming more obvious, as traditional learning falls short of equipping students with the skill they need to survive. You will agree with me that in today’s innovation-driven economy, worker needs different types of skill than in the past. “The Federal Government therefore recognizes the importance of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) , along with Technology, Science and Mathematics for national development.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Revenue collector kills teenage kinsman to avoid paying N100, 000 loan

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

A community revenue collector, Ifeanyi Ezinwa Paul, 29, has told the police that he killed his 19-year-old kinsman, Victor Ebuka, in order to avoid paying the N100, 000 loan he borrowed from the boy. Rather than pay his debt, Paul lured Ebuka into a bush in Umuleri in Anambra State and attempted to stab him […]
News

Banditry allegation against Zamfara gov, unfounded –Army, PAPS

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Nigerian Army and a group, Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development (PAPS), yesterday said the allegation by an online medium that the Zamafara State Governor, Alhaji Bello Matawalle, was supplying Hilux vehicles to bandits was wicked, malicious and irresponsible. The duo stated this in separate reactions over the weekend. Recall that […]
News

Oil price exceeds $77, hits 2½-year high

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Oil prices, on Monday, surged past $77 per barrel mark, hitting a 2 ½-year high as OPEC+ nations failed to agree to a deal to boost production. Brent was up 94 cents, or 1.2 per cent, at $77.11 a barrel by 1652 GMT, trading around 2-1/2 year highs.   U.S. oil gained $1.11, or 1.5 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica