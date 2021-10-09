NABTEB advocates need to embrace technical, vocational education for national development

…As 58,307 candidates pass May/June Examination

The National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB) yesterday advocated the need for Nigerians to embrace Technical and Vocational Education and Training(TVET) for national development. The Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of the NABTEB, Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, made this call in a press briefing to announce the release of the 2021 May/June examinations at the boards’ national headquarters in Benin City, Edo State, She said a total of 58,307, representing 72.96% of the 83,504 candidates, who sat for the May/June 2021 NABTEB Examination, scored five credits and above in both English Language and Mathematics. Isiugo-Abanihe also stated that the 2021 NBC/NTC examinations were conducted nationwide between Monday, 14th June and Saturday, 9th July 2021, and that a total of 83,504 candidates registered for the examination in 1,614 centres, which marked a 69.9% increase over and above 58,340, who enrolled for the examination in 2020.

That 48,597 candidates, representing 84.55% of all the candidates that sat for the examinations, obtained five credits and above with or without English Language and Mathematics. According to her: “The 2021 NBC/NTC examination was conducted nationwide from Monday, 14th June to Saturday, 9th July 2021; a total of 83,504 candidates registered for the examination in 1,614 centres nationwide. This enrolment figure marked a 69.9% increase over and above that of the 2020 inschool certificate examination, where 58,340 enrolled in the examination. ‘‘Analysis of the enrollment for the 2021 NBC/ NTC examination indicates that candidates enrolled for 16 Engineering Trades, seven construction Trades, nine miscellaneous Trades, four Business Trade, and 21 General Education Subjects.

“For onward progression of candidates to tertiary institutions, I wish to announce that 58,307 candidates representing 72.96% of the candidates who sat for NBC/NTC examinations scored 5 credits and above including English Language and Mathematics ‘‘In this 21st Century, the gap between the knowledge acquired in school and the skill needed to survive in the society is becoming more obvious, as traditional learning falls short of equipping students with the skill they need to survive. You will agree with me that in today’s innovation-driven economy, worker needs different types of skill than in the past. “The Federal Government therefore recognizes the importance of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) , along with Technology, Science and Mathematics for national development.”

