NABTED registrar seeks overhaul of technical colleges

Author Francis Ogbuagu

The National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTED) Registrar, Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, yesterday called for the revamping of all Federal Government Technical Colleges across the country for the provision of human resources. Isiugo-Abanihe made the call in Benin City, Edo State, during the release of the 2022 in-school May/ June National Business Certificate/National Technical Certificate (NBC/ NTC) examination.

She said 58, 659 representing 69.60 per cent of the 84,147 candidates who sat for the examination scored five credits and above, including Mathematics and English Language. According to her, “75.221 candidates also obtained five credits and above with or without English Language and Mathematics, representing 89.39 per cent of the candidates who sat for the examination. “While this year’s performance is slightly lower than the 2021 performance, 300 candidates were found to be involved in examination malpractice.”

 

