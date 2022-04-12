Education

Nacabs Poly to expel students for exam malpractice

The management of Nacabs Polytechnic, Akwanga in Nasarawa State has read the riot act to the students, warning them that the institution would not hesitate to expel anyone caught involving or engaging examination malpractice or any other social vices in the polytechnic.

Proprietor of the polytechnic, Mr. Mandy Abuluya gave the warning during the matriculation of the 522 students admitted into the institution for the 2021/2022 academic session, saying any student involved in examination malpractice would be shown the way out  the polytechnic.

 

Abuluya, the President, Eggon Cultural and Development Association (ECDA) Worldwide, however, expressed regrets that social vices and examination had negatively affected the lives and education of several students, and hence the need for the students to shun all forms of anti-social behaviour at all times.

 

“I want to advise you to stay clear from all forms of social vices such as cultism, examination malpractice, indecent dressing, drug abuse, indiscipline and gangsterism, among others because anyone caught will be expelled,” he said.

 

The proprietor, who also disclosed that 65 per cent of the students in the institution are on scholarships, said that he decided to offer scholarships to the students in order to enable them to have access to education for the overall development of the country.

 

He, therefore, solicited the support of the state government, Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and other well-spirited individuals for the development of the students and institution.

 

In his remarks, the Rector of the polytechnic, Mr. Gbatar Shatange urged the fresh men and women to shun anything that could jeopardise their educational pursuit in the institution as the polytechnic has zero tolerance for cultism, indiscipline, examination malpractice and other forms of antisocial behavour.

 

 

