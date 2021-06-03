NACCIMA announces president-designate

As the tenure of the incumbent President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Hajiya Saratu Aliyu, comes to an end, the association has announced Ide. John Udeagbala, as NACCIMA Presidentdesignate. A look into the profile of the president-designate shows that Udeagbala is an Industrialist, who is an alumnus of the Harvard University School of Business Administration, USA, having successfully completed the Advanced Management Programme (1997). Also, Udeagbala is currently the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of J. Udeagbala Holdings Nigeria Limited, a holding name for an indigenous conglomerate comprising six subsidiaries that operate as independent enterprises, namely: Beauty Base Limited, Kitchen Vegetable Oil Ltd, Quality Pipes Industries Ltd, Dynamic Solvent Extraction Co. Ltd, Dynamic Farms Ltd, and J. Udeagbala and Sons Ltd. He won the National Productivity Merit Award (NPOM), in the Business Productivity category, in 1996. In the economic environment, under the manufacturing sector in Nigeria, his quest for excellence has earned one of his company’s subsidiaries an award by the Central Bank of Nigeria as the Best SMEIS, 2008. He has also won the Excellence Award by the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), 2015. Udeagbala is a strong corporate player who has acquired expertise and experience relevant to Corporate Management & Governance.

Like this: Like Loading...