NACCIMA appeals for promotion of private sector through AFCFTA

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Comment(0)

The National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has appealed for the promotion of the private sector through African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA). NACCIMA also advised the Federal Government to find ways for the signing and domestication of AfCFTA, stressing that such would go a long way in helping to promote the private sector. The immediate pastNationalPresidentof NACCIMA, Hajiya Saratu Iya Aliyu, made the appeal on Wednesday in Aba, AbiaState, atitsannualgeneral meeting/investitureceremony of Ide John Udeagbala, as the 21st National President of NACCIMA. Aliyu said that the theme of the conference: “The Role of theOrganisedPrivateSector in Achieving Sustainable and Inclusive Economic Growth and Development: Strategic Options on Trading under AFCFTA,” provided the opportunity for NACCIMA to discuss how to bring about economic growth in Nigeria. She, however, described the theme of the conference as unique, because the impor-tance of the private sector in every economy could not be over-emphasised whenever the economic growth and development is in the focus.

