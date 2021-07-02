NACCIMA appeals for promotion of private sector through AFCFTA

The National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has appealed for the promotion of the private sector through African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA). NACCIMA also advised the Federal Government to find ways for the signing and domestication of AfCFTA, stressing that such would go a long way in helping to promote the private sector. The immediate pastNationalPresidentof NACCIMA, Hajiya Saratu Iya Aliyu, made the appeal on Wednesday in Aba, AbiaState, atitsannualgeneral meeting/investitureceremony of Ide John Udeagbala, as the 21st National President of NACCIMA. Aliyu said that the theme of the conference: “The Role of theOrganisedPrivateSector in Achieving Sustainable and Inclusive Economic Growth and Development: Strategic Options on Trading under AFCFTA,” provided the opportunity for NACCIMA to discuss how to bring about economic growth in Nigeria. She, however, described the theme of the conference as unique, because the impor-tance of the private sector in every economy could not be over-emphasised whenever the economic growth and development is in the focus.
Related Articles
Malian leaders released after Jonathan’s intervention
The Interim President of the Republic of Mali, Bah Ndaw and the Prime Minister Moctar Ouane have been released from detention following the intervention of former President Goodluck Jonathan, mediator of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in the crisis in Mali. The development came a day after military officials said the country’s […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Okorocha: Our foundation has empowered 22,000 less privileged children across Nigeria
A philanthropist and former Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has said that his Foundation has empowered at least 22, 000 Nigerian youths in the last twenty-five years of its existence, through skill acquisition/training programmes as well as formal education. Okorocha, who is the Senator representing Imo West District at the National Assembly, made […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
CAN President joins members to protest Southern Kaduna killings
The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev.(Dr) Supo Ayokunle yesterday joined other Christian faithful in prayers and protest in Kaduna. The protest was tagged ‘White Sunday’ against the killings and destruction of properties in Southern Kaduna. In his address, the CAN President said lawlessness must not be allowed to prevail, stressing […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)