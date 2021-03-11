NACCIMA backs CBN’s policy on Diaspora remittances

Following Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s introduction of an incentive of N5 for every $1 remitted to Nigeria via International Money Transfer Organisations, the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), has backed the apex bank, saying the move will push up the country’s Diaspora remittances to as high as $35 billion by 2023.

Director-General of NACCIMA, Ambassador Ayo Olukanni, disclosed this in an interview with New Telegraph, saying that the Diaspora remittances had been identified as important part of inflow of foreign exchange into the Nigerian economy. According to him, the apex bank’s new forex policy on “Naira 4 dollar” is coming at a critical period of Nigerian economy and it is expected to contribute as much as six per cent to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The NACCIMA DG explained that following the devastating economic trejectory caused by COVID-19, it was ideal and important for the monetary regulator to fine-tune ways and opportunities to grow Nigeria’s fragile economy post-COVID, and at a period the country just exited recession marginally.

In particular, Olukanni mentioned that the country’s apex bank also factored in global economic rebounds following the pandemic vaccine availability as strategic options to encourage remittances from the Diaspora, which is quite huge. Olukanni said: “Diaspora remittances have always been identified as an important component part of inflow of foreign exchange into the Nigerian economy.

This is perhaps what inspired this “Naira 4 dollar Scheme” by CBN. “Annual figures in recent years range from $22 billion in 2017 to $23.63 in 2018 and projection before COVID-19 was that it will go as high as $35 billion by 2023. “All said and done, it will contribute as much as six per cent of our GDP and it’s economically significant for us in meeting our developmental aspirations, hence it has received a lot of attention. “The Nigerian in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) initiative, which officially started in 2000 and the eventual creation of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission by the National Assembly, were all part of the various efforts to harness the full potential of the Nigerian Diaspora, including remittances, which in addition to supporting households, can also be channelled into national development.

“All of these must have led to the steps taken by CBN to encourage remittances. Of course, COVID- 19 led to a slowdown, especially in year 2020. And as the global economy rebounds and takes a new upward trajectory, I am of the view that this is why CBN has taken this strategic options to encourage remittances from the Diaspora, which is quite huge and located across the world. “Properly implemented, I think it may have positive impact on our modest exit from recession, boost our foreign exchange input and hopefully result in reduction of pressure on naira.”

While speaking on forex squeeze in the non-oil sec-tor, he said: “We are of the view that other areas, which deserves attention in the quest to increase forex inflow, is our non-oil exports, which is yet to be fully tapped due to reasons we all know. We hope to see appropriate incentives to boost foreign exchange by scaling up our non-oil exports as we grapple with what should be done to ensure inflow of forex and also shore up naira.” It would be recalled that deposit money banks have started wooing customers ahead of the latest “Naira4 Dollar” policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

