NACCIMA backs Google on $1bn digital investment

TheNigerianAssociation of Chambers of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has disclosed that it is backing the recent announcement by Google International to invest $1billion in African countries, including Nigeria for digital transformation of countries on the continent over the next five years.

Director-General, NACCIMA, Amb. Ayo Olukanni, made this in a release sent to New Telegraph and signed by him. According to him, the Google CEO, Sundai Pichai’s committment to put $1billion in Nigeria and other economies in the continent is a statement to show Google’s interest in supporting the continent’s GDP. Olukanni said: “NACCIMA is of the firm view that this decision by Google to support African countries through a range of initiatives such as improved connectivity, support for startups, virtual learning and expansion of opportunities through technology is a right step in the right direction.

“We are of the firm view that if properly implemented, the goals of the Google Investment Fund can truly supplement national efforts, expand digital access for Africans, support African tech entrepreneurs, and support nonprofit organisations working to improve lives.

He continued: “It is worthy of note that this initiative by Google is a follow up on its recent activities in the past few years to equip Africans with digital skills. And young Africans tech entrepreneurs male and female have proven the capacities to perform using technology and expanding digital ecosystem in Africa to promote use of technology in the area of fintech and other sectors of the economy including agriculture, entertainment, services and other sectors.”

The NACCIMA DG added: “Perhaps most important we note that projects and programmes under Google’s $5 billion Investment Fund will be carried out in close collaboration with relevant national stakeholders including Businesses and the private sector.” Notably, Olukanni explained that NACCIMA led by its National President, John Udeagbala, had identified expansion of technology in the conduct of businesses and has decided to establish geo tech centres across the country to ensure wide applications of technology.

He stressed that NACCIMA and its network of chambers across Nigeria is certainly placed in a good position to work in partnerships with Google in its commitment to ensure digital transformation in Nigeria.

“This is because of the potential to open opportunities for young tech entrepreneurs, provide employment through start ups and also improve lives of the people through education and access to health services. He, however, pointed out that Nigeria’s economy would definitely benefit from fintech, which is becoming the next big thing in the ICT sector. According to him, NACCIMA is ready to partner the tech giant for an impactful, inclusive digital transformation across Nigeria in a bid to galvanise the country’s fragile economy.

