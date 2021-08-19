NACCIMA boss calls for urgent action on climate change report

The National President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Ide John C. Udeagbala, has called for urgent actions by government and other stakeholders including the private sector for the implementation of the recommendations of the United Nations (UN) Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change IPCC) as contained in the 2021 Climate Change Report dated 9th August 2021.

Udeagbala said the Climate Change report described as ‘Cold Red’ for humanity by the UN Secretary General and a reality check by the UN IPCC deserves close attention against the background that Climate Change wass affecting practically every region of the world and will intensify in years to come. He cited flood and fire that have been raging in Europe, Asia, Canada, US etc and the experiences of flood at home in Nigeria, which has affected farmlands and agricultural activities as the irrefutable evidence of the negative impact of climate change on planet earth and affecting every inhabited region of the world. And of equal significance to NACCIMA as a business management organisation are the implications on business operations, industry and the economy. Drawing attention to the need for a sustainable development pattern, the National President was of the view that Nigeria’s National Policy on Environment and Plan Action, especially the National Policy on Climate Change and its mission and strategic objective, must take note of the recommended policy action as contained in the 2021 Climate Change Report.

He recommended that whatever strategic and sectoral policy action that will be taken, SME’s, which are the bedrock of the economy, must be factored in, and supported especially under the Climate Support Fund. This is to encourage them to mainstream sustainable development and climate supportive action in their operation in the concerted effort by all to reduce carbon emission and in the firm belief that climate change is and must be a business of all. He announced that NACCIMA, against the background of the environmental sustainability session in its Medium Term Strategic Plan (MTSP), would take a close quick look at the latest climate change report and encourage chambers and businesses across the country to be guided by the recommendations in the report.

Like this: Like Loading...