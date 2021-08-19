Business

NACCIMA boss calls for urgent action on climate change report

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

The National President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Ide John C. Udeagbala, has called for urgent actions by government and other stakeholders including the private sector for the implementation of the recommendations of the United Nations (UN) Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change IPCC) as contained in the 2021 Climate Change Report dated 9th August 2021.

Udeagbala said the Climate Change report described as ‘Cold Red’ for humanity by the UN Secretary General and a reality check by the UN IPCC deserves close attention against the background that Climate Change wass affecting practically every region of the world and will intensify in years to come. He cited flood and fire that have been raging in Europe, Asia, Canada, US etc and the experiences of flood at home in Nigeria, which has affected farmlands and agricultural activities as the irrefutable evidence of the negative impact of climate change on planet earth and affecting every inhabited region of the world. And of equal significance to NACCIMA as a business management organisation are the implications on business operations, industry and the economy. Drawing attention to the need for a sustainable development pattern, the National President was of the view that Nigeria’s National Policy on Environment and Plan Action, especially the National Policy on Climate Change and its mission and strategic objective, must take note of the recommended policy action as contained in the 2021 Climate Change Report.

He recommended that whatever strategic and sectoral policy action that will be taken, SME’s, which are the bedrock of the economy, must be factored in, and supported especially under the Climate Support Fund. This is to encourage them to mainstream sustainable development and climate supportive action in their operation in the concerted effort by all to reduce carbon emission and in the firm belief that climate change is and must be a business of all. He announced that NACCIMA, against the background of the environmental sustainability session in its Medium Term Strategic Plan (MTSP), would take a close quick look at the latest climate change report and encourage chambers and businesses across the country to be guided by the recommendations in the report.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Brazil launches ‘Pix’ instant payments system, Whatsapp to enter ‘soon’

Posted on Author Reporter

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0   Brazil’s central bank on Monday launched an instant payments platform that will speed up and simplify transactions, as well as foster financial sector competition and lure in new players such as big techs Facebook Inc and Google. Dubbed “Pix,” the state-owned instant payments system allows consumers and companies to make money transfers 24 […]
Business

Osinbajo crash plane pilots lack landing technique, company’s procedure-Report

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 *AIB warns airlines over doctoring CVR The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has attributed inappropriate landing technique used and non-adherence to company procedures by pilots of a chartered Carverton Helicopter by Vice President Osinbajo led to the accident in Okene, Kogi State.   This is coming as the AIB Commissioner, Akin Olateru warned that any […]
Business

NSE begins week negative with N39bn loss

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Transactions in equities on the floor of Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday closed negative as investors take profits from last week’s bullish rally.   However, the market breadth closed positive with 17 gainers against 15 losers.   Consequently, the All-Share Index dipped 73.63 basis points or 0.21 per cent to close at 35,326.36 index points […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica