NACCIMA commends FG for rail line construction

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has commended the Federal Government for flagging off the rail line traversing Kano, Katsina up to Maradi in Niger Republic. NACCIMA, in a press release signed by its Director-General, Ambassador Ayo Olukanni, said it was a welcome development and strategic move to boost economic activities along the entire rail line in this corridor and up to Maradi, Niger Republic.

According to him, “this is considering the importance of such standard rail infrastructure to boost trade and economic ties with our neighbours and improve standard of living of millions of people in the respective states the line will pass through and our neighbouring country Niger Republic. “We also see this new rail link a people-oriented project for inclusive and sustainable economic growth and development in line with the vision of ECOWAS to upscale transport infrastructure in the ECOWAS sub-region.

“It is worthy of note that this rail project will enhance faster and free movement of people as envisioned under ECOWAS. It will also help to expand trade and Economic activities between people on this rail corridor, and others from various geo-economic zones in the country including the northern geo-economic zone and Niger Republic

