NACCIMA: Dangote fertiliser plant’Il boost agric devt

The new Director-General, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Mr. Olusola Obadimu, has said Dangote urea fertiliser factory will boost the nation’s agricultural development. The NACCIMA DG stated this in Lagos recently while paying a courtesy visit to the fertiliser plant at Ibeju Lekki area.

He said that the initiative would guarantee food security and generate a significant amount of direct and indirect employment possibilities for Nigerians and other Africans. “The main objective of the visit is to recognise the impact of the project and, indirectly, the Dangote Group on the country’s economy, as well as to reassure them of NACCIMA’s support in the event of a need. “Initiating this largest granulated urea fertiliser plant project in Africa will go a long way in boosting agricultural development. “This will impact Nigeria’s trade capacity when it comes to agriculture and shore up the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from that angle.

“Dangote Group must be lauded for its very significant contribution to the growth of the Nigerian economy,” he said. The NACCIMA team received commendation from Mr. Vishwajit Sinha, the Managing Director of Dangote Fertiliser Limited, for the chamber’s ongoing commitment to advancing the nation’s industrialisation programme. He reiterated the company’s commitment to enhancing a dynamic agricultural sector for the country in line with Environmental Sustainability and Governance (ESG) models.

