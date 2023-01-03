NACCIMA: FG needs to review, jettison policies suffocating businesses in 2023

The National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), has said that the new year opens up a window for government to appropriately review and jettison policies that have suffocated viable public and private business establishments that are presently struggling.

NACCIMA, a leading member of the Organised Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN), in a release yesterday in Lagos, said that 2022 was a reflection of significant economic complications, including, a post- COVID year with the lingering Russia-Ukraine war that added to the spiraling global inflation.

Meanwhile, NACCIMA noted it was willing to partner with the government on ways to ensure economic growth and transformation in the country. National President of NACCIMA, Ide John C. Udeagbala, in his New Year message, stated that in Nigeria, 2022 witnessed unprecedented high cost of energy, general rise in cost of doing business, rise in government debts with a tepid growth in GDP and high interest rates, from which the private sector experienced a harsh economic environment, which has negatively impacted on many businesses.

He said: “On behalf of the Council and executive committee members of our great association, I bring you season’s greetings and pray for a prosperous New Year, 2023, for you and your family.

“We, thus, have on our hands a case of persistent inflation, high unemployment rate while wage levels have remained stagnant or declining in real terms due to the weakening naira. Despite all the above, we must continue to weather through the Nigerian economy’s stormy clouds through advocacy for policies that will enhance ease of doing business.

“The unfavourable economic environment should give the government serious concerns and the need to partner with the private sector in enunciating policies that will enhance feasible solutions to the economic challenges facing the country.

“The new year 2023 opens a window for government to appropriately review and jettison policies that have suffocated viable business establishments and have had drawbacks on well-established private companies that are presently struggling.”

