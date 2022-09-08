NACCIMA gets new DG

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has appointed Mr. Sola Obadimu as its Director General effective September 1, 2022. Before his appointment as NACCIMA DG, he was the Director-General with the Nigerian- American Chamber of Commerce (NACC). With a rich background in management of Membershipbased institutions generally and Chambers of Commerce in particular, he had also served, at various times, as the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Director- General at the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce, Founding Executive Secretary at the Nigerian-South African Chamber of Commerce and Acting Director-General with the Institute of Directors, Nigeria (IoD) among other high-profile professional and trade-development related responsibilities in the past.

Obadimu served as a parttime Investment Promotion & Business Development Consultant for the UNDP/Columbia University’s Millennium City Initiatives (MCI) project geared towards attracting foreign direct investments to Africa which culminated in presentations at the Millennium City Day at KPMG House in London in December 2008. A product of Abeokuta Grammar School, Obadimu holds a B.Sc in Chemical Engineering, an MBA as well as an M.Sc. Economics, all from the University of Lagos. He also served as an alternate Member on the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC)’s Committee on Corporate Governance of Public Companies in Nigeria between June-September 2000, the report of which was eventually published in 2003. Obadimu is a regular public opinion contributor in several Nigerian publications (and periodically on electronic media) and he has made several management/ trade development presentations at seminars and other fora.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...