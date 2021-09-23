NACCIMA hails FG’s approval of 5G network

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has welcomed the approval by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) of the Fifth Generation Network, commonly referred to as 5G technology in the country.

This approval is indeed a reflection of commitment of government to the growth and development of the telecoms sector and digital economy in general. According to the apex chamber, this should, however, be done in close collaboration with the private sector. Director-General of NACCIMA, Ambassador Ayoola Olukanni, said, certainly, the 5G network, in which the telecoms companies will also play a crucial role, will expand business opportunities for young tech entrepreneurs.

He explained that this had demonstrated the capacity to leverage technology to create innovative businesses and start-ups in the area of fintech, agrictech and smart-apps for farming services, creativity and entertainment and other sectors of the economy. According to him, it is also worthy of note, that the 5G network will not only contribute to the growth of the Nigerian economy, but will help to boost education, activities in the health sector as well as assist our secu-rity outfits to combat crimes, banditry and kidnapping in different parts of the country.

Olukanni said: “NACCIMA is delighted with the 5G policy of the Federal Government, a component part of the 2020-2025 National Broadband Plan is now coming on stream. “The association is therefore calling for full integration of the private sector in the implementation of that National Broadband Plan designed for expansion of the digital economy.”

The NACCIMA DG added that the current NACCIMA leadership, led by its National President, Ide John Udeagbala, had made harnessing of Information and Communication Technology one of its priorities and is, therefore, ready to work with all stakeholders. This is to ensure that the new 5G policy and National Broadband Plan truly be-comes a platform to scale up business opportunities, especially for young people who see several opportunities in it and have decided to embrace tech entrepreneurship as a way out of unemployment. According to him, with the 5G policy, Nigeria has truly taken a major step forward to significantly improve its digital infrastructure and the private sector must be given a key role to play to fully harness the potential.

