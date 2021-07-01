NACCIMA inaugurates Udeagbala as new national president

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has held its 61st annual conference and investiture ceremony in Aba, Abia State, where Ide (Sir) John. C. Udeagbala, Chairman of J. Udeagbala Holdings, was inaugurated as the 21st National President of the association.

NACCIMA, which is the national umbrella body for all the city/state and bilateral chambers of commerce in the Federal Republic of Nigeria. With this, Udeagbala, who is a reputation industrialist, takes over the mantle of leadership and affairs at NACCIMA for his first term. According to NACCIMA, the new national president of the association is an alumnus of the Harvard University School of Business Administration (USA), having successfully completed the Advanced Management Programme (1997).

Udeagbala is the Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer of J. Udeagbala Holdings Nigeria Limited, a holding name for an indigenous conglomerate comprising six subsidiaries that operate as independent enterprises, namely: Beauty Base Limited, Kitchen Vegetable Oil Ltd, Quality Pipes Industries Ltd, Dynamic Solvent Extraction Co. Ltd, Dynamic Farms Ltd, and J. Udeagbala and Sons Ltd.

He won the National Productivity Merit Award NPOM), in the Business Productivity category, in 1996. In the economic environment, under which manufacturing industries operate in Nigeria, his quest for excellence has earned one of his companys subsidiaries an award by the Central Bank of Nigeria as the Best SMEIS, 2008. He has also won the Excellence Award by the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), 2015. Udeagbala is a strong corporate player who has acquired expertise and experience relevant to Corporate Management & Governance. He expresses strategic thinking, planning and leadership skills, with proficiency in engagement, collaboration and consultation.

