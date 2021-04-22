Business

NACCIMA: Inflation posing challenge to 2.5% growth forecast

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The nation’s inflation figure released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) recently showing a surge from 17.33 per cent recorded in February to 18.17 per cent in March as well as the rising cost of food is not surprising to Nigerians and the business community, the apex regulator of private sector group in the country, the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), has disclosed. NACCIMA stated that urgent steps must be taken to arrest current inflationary trend if the nation is to build on the recent modest gains and achieve the projected 2.5 per cent economic growth this year. Director-General of NACCIMA, Ambassador Ayoola Olukanni, in his reaction to the report in Lagos, emphasised that NACCIMA, on several occasions in the recent past, had warned that the upward trajectory would happen if action was not taken to address underlining causes of the inflationary trends.

Most significant in this regard is the issue of iinsecurity, which is spreading across the country and its consequences on agricultural production, especially by the small farmers across the food belt of the nation. “Many of these farmers are either not able to engage in active farming or evacuate their farm produce,” he said.

In addition, the NACCIMA DG also attributed the shortage of forex, depreciation in exchange rate and huge import bill as contributors to the trend. He said: “We are witnessing a snowballing inflation rate that is catching up with us negatively economically. And steps must be taken by government to arrest the trend. “In all of these, perhaps most important is the issue of insecurity. Business and productive activities only thrive in a safe and secured environment.

“An enduring solution must, therefore, be found to the problems of banditry and other sources of insecurity across the country.” According to him, the current low productive capacities in various sectors of the economy have also been due to the recent massive power outages and consequential effect on electricity supply to homes and industries especially SMEs.

Olukanni suggested the need to expedite action on the energy component under the Economic Sustainability Plan as part of the strategic options designed to address the energy crisis currently brewing in the power sector to guarantee sustainable power supply nationwide. Speaking further on addressing food inflation in the country, the former diplomat said there must be significant improvement in the area of road infrastructure to facilitate movement of farm produce and goods across the country. This, according to him, is to strengthen the food supply chain and reduce cost of transportation from the farm to the market.

Our Reporters

