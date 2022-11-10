NACCIMA: Naira redesign’ll inject N2trn into economy

The National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has expressed, its support for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s plan to redesign the naira. Specifically, the chamber, which is the regulatory body of organised private sector (OPS), stated that the apex bank’s intention could bring into the economy about N2 trillion cash currently being hoarded by Nigerians. The President of NACCIMA, Ide John Udeagbala, made the chamber’s support known in Lagos while briefing the journalists recently.

Recall that the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, recently announced that three naira notes ₦200, ₦500 and ₦1000 would be redesigned and released on December 15, 2022. He urged Nigerians to use the window to change their old notes through the banks. While he said the move was long overdue, Udeagbala noted that when the redesigned notes are released it would curb crime, and the ₦2 trillion cash outside the economy would be brought in, making more loans available to manufacturers.

He said this would give manufacturers room to access loans at much cheaper rates. He said: “NACCIMA is in support of redesigning of naira notes because it’s long overdue. This will help our economy and also reduce crime. Though the time is short, the security and the presidency know the reason. “It is going to help our economy by bringing in ₦2 trillion cash that are currently outside the economy stashed away in banks, dry septic tanks and other places.” According to him, the Nigerian economy has been out of recession since the fourth quarter of 2020, but some key sectors are still in recession like the crude oil and gas, oil refining, textiles, electricity, gas and steam engines. Therefore, many businesses are struggling to cope with the numerous challenges and shocks to the economy.

“On the welfare front, the citizens are also experiencing serious economic hardship as a result of the galloping inflation and the impact on purchasing power,” he stated. Udeagbala also expressed worry over the exodus of Nigerian youths to Europe and other western countries in recent time, warning that the government should stem the trend. He said there was the need to reactivate technical and vocational education with the government going into synergy with manufacturers, who have training workshops. He added that this could be achieved through the federal and state ministries of Education partnering with these manufacturers in offering technical and vocational training to the teeming Nigerian youths, thus making them skilled in different vocations, and curbing unemployment.

He explained that the government should ensure the validation and certification for graduates of such training to enable them to practise their vocations both within and outside the country. He equally stated: “We must go back to the drawing board and ensure our vocational schools work because it is important. Government must come up with a curriculum for vocational schools. “Government is behaving as if Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND)is for universities alone. “We have advised the government to also make part of this money available for the establishment of technical and vocational training centres.

