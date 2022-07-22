NACCIMA: Nigeria’s GDP to slip into recession by year end

…says 22m Nigerians unemployed

Following the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report for the second quarter (Q2) 2022, the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has raised the alarm that Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is likely to recede into recession by end of 2022. Indeed, the highest regulatory body of organised private sector (OPS) activities in the country stated that GDP growth rate had been dropping on a quarter- by-quarter basis since the 5.01 per cent growth recorded in the second quarter of 2021. National President of NACCIMA, Ide John Udeagbala, made this known during a press briefing on the state of the country’s economy in Lagos yesterday. He said that the nonrecovery from COVID-19 impacts coupled with the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict would continue to see Nigeria’s GDP growth rate slipping down in the rest of the quarters and could slip into recession again at the end of the year 2022. Udeagbala said: “Ladies and gentlemen, to provide some context, we start this briefing by expressing our grave concern about the state of the economy as we acknowledge the positive growth statistics published by the National Bureau of Statistics for the second quarter of the year, 2022. “Our concern is based on the possible false sense of security that this statistics may create, as the second quarter of 2022 may not fully capture the supply and value chain disruptions brought about by COVID-19 and the Russia- Ukraine conflict. “We, therefore, once again, urge policy makers to take urgent action to avoid economic recession.” While speaking on the country’s national output, the NACCIMA president said: “According to the report on national output from the National Bureau of Statistics, the Nigerian economy grew by 3.11 per cent in the first quarter of 2022, a slight reduction from 3.98 per cent in the fourth quarter 2021. “As a matter of fact, GDP growth rate has been dropping on a quarter-byquarter basis since the 5.01 per cent growth recorded in the second quarter of 2021. “While other stakeholders might see this as the leveling out of economic growth as part of the economic recovery from COVID- 19, the private sector is concerned that external shocks brought about by the Russia-Ukraine conflict has put immense pressure on the productive capacity of our economy. “We, therefore, urge, once again, the implementation of government policy that places priority on improving domestic production otherwise, face a likely state of economic recession by the end of 2022.” On the country’s unemployment rate, the renowned industrialist explained that the high rate of unemployment in Nigeria was of major concern to the organised private sector, considering that the 33.3 per cent rate of unemployment often quoted, is a statistic that is two years old and does not take into full consideration the impact of COVID- 19 and the conflict in Europe, on the Nigerian labour market.

