NACCIMA, OPS caution FG over N6.26tr loan

Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), has cautioned the federal government over the rising debt profile of the country, saying an increase deficit of N6.26 trillion in the proposed 2022, which is to be funded by borrowing is worrisome and will put the fragile economy at risk.

National President of NACCIMA, Ide John C Udeagbala, made this known yesterday in a release to Saturday Telegraph on the federal government’s 2022 budget presentation on Thursday. He said that the members of the Organised Private Sector of (OPS) are perturbed in the upward swing in borrowing to finance the budget yearly by the present administration. Udeagbala noted that: “The association is, however, worried by the upward swing in the borrowing to finance the budget. There is need to watch the rising profile of our debt. An increase in deficit to N6.26 trillion, which is to be funded by borrowing, is worrisome. While it is an accepted fiscal option across the world for countries to resort to borrowing to finance short falls in their budgets, there must be caution in what component of the budget will be financed.

‘‘A sustainable debt profile requires that borrowed funds must be used for critical in-frastructure projects that will enable payback of these loans. There are speculations that the borrowings have been encouraged by projections that the Nigerian economic will grow by 2.4% in year 2022 well above earlier projected GDP growth of 1.8, %. ‘‘It was also said that decision on scaling up borrowing is based on assurances of revenue from the prices of crude which now hover around $80 dollars well above $57 backed by projected, 1.88million barrels a day.

“The Association however wishes to draw attention to the boom and burst cycle of international crude oil prices and cannot be relied upon as firm and assured sources of revenue. Rather there must be continued efforts to diversify the economy, improve significantly on non oil revenue and deliver on upgrade of infrastructure and improvement in security situation.

