NACCIMA partners Indonesia on agribusiness technology

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) and Indonesian Trade Promotion Centre (ITPC) have agreed plans to boost agribusiness technology potential in both countries to strengthen bilateral ties and volume of trade. Speaking during the first edition of Nigerian-Indonesian Business Forum organised by NACCIMA in partnership with ITPC in Lagos recently, the National President of NACCIMA and Chairperson of the Organised Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN), Hajiya Saratu Iya Aliyu, stressed that the forum was an opportunity to focus on agribusiness sector in the areas of technology and farm mechanisation to boost agric sector development in Nigeria by drawing support from Indonesian investors. She called for closer ties between Indonesia and Nigeria, especially in the area of agribusiness technology, to ensure that agricultural production in Nigeria is adequately enhanced for optimal output.

The NACCIMA national president informed the virtual participants that over 70 Nigerian and Indonesian companies participated in the forum with Indonesian businesses presentations on hand tractors, agro processing equipment, water treatment chemicals and natural rubber coagulant being at displayed for attendants. Hajiya Aliyu thanked the Indonesian Trade Promotion Centre in Lagos and the team at NACCIMA for successfully organising the virtual business forum despite the challenges posed by COVID-19.

On his part, the Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Usra Hendra Harahap, stated that increased partnerships between Nigerian and Indonesian businesses would serve as a good medium for private sectors in both countries to acquire appropriate knowledge to harness potential that exists in both countries. Mrs Beatrice Archibong, the Charge D’affaires of the Nigerian Embassy in Jakartar, Indonesia, stated that organising the forum by NACCIMA and ITPC was a clear demonstration of goodwill and determination to boost the economy of the countries in spite of the growing pandemic, which has negatively impacted global economy.

She expressed the commitment of the Nigerian Embassy in Indonesia to coordinate with relevant stakeholders in Indonesia to make necessary information and guide into the Indonesian market available to potential Nigerian investors. Some of the Indonesian businesses that made presentations at the forum are CV. KARYA HIDUP SENTOSA Of Yogyakarta, Indonesia, Producers of Quick Kubota Power Tillers and Hand Tractors; CAHAYA AGRO, producers of Agric machiner; and KIAN BANGUN PRADIZA, producers of water treatment chemicals, rubber coagulants e.t.c.

During the business matchmaking session, several Nigerian businesses initiated partnerships such as one on rubber processing in Sapele, Delta state. The Indonesian Trade Promotion Centre in Lagos and NACCIMA agreed on continuous engagement between Indonesian businesses and Nigerian businesses to further strengthen the bilateral relationship between both countries that has existed since the establishment of its diplomatic relations in 1965.

Dignitaries present during the forum included Iya Aliyu; Mrs Beatrice Archibong, the Charge D’affaires of the Nigerian Embassy in Jakartar, Indonesia; Ambassador Hakeem Balogun, Former Nigerian Ambassador to Indonesia and Ambassador Ayoola Olukanni, Director-General of NACCIMA.

