NACCIMA rues effects of fuel scarcity on aviation

The National President, National Council of the Nigerian Association of Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Ide John Udeagbala, has raised concerns ovet the rising price of petroleum products; particularly diesel and aviation fuel in the country. Udeagbala, while speaking on NACCIMA’s position on the state of the economy: ‘Aviation sector issues and increase in price of diesel,’ said that this was not the best time for manufacturing and aviation sectors amid the dire straits their operators are facing at the moment.

He said: “Our association is extremely concerned about rising prices of petroleum products; particularly diesel and aviation fuel; a hike which is very possibly an effect of the ongoing conflict in Europe and made worse by a lack of domestic production to meet demand despite the existence of refineries.

“The implications for the Nigerian economy are farreaching as the use of these products are entrenched in the production and transportation processes of both the public and private sectors. “Nevertheless, we do not expect that the shutdown of flights over the scarcity of aviation fuel and the issues of the national grid to bring the economy to a standstill in the short or medium term, rather, with rising prices we expect rising inflation, a further erosion of the purchasing power of the population, and redistribution of wealth that plunges more of the population below the poverty line.

This is the likely result of the private sector seeking to adapt and adjust to the new realities. “We use this opportunity to stress once again our call for incisive policy implementation within the Energy sector to limit our economy’s exposure to global shocks and serve as a springboard for sustained economic growth.”

