NACCIMA seeks foreign policy review for economic growth

The premier national chamber of private sector group in Nigeria, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), has called for a review of Nigeria’s foreign policy that will see more public-private sector collaboration for national development. Director-General, NACCIMA, Ayoola Olukanni, in a paper he presented at the three-day conference/retreat on review of Nigeria’s foreign policy, in Abuja, recently, opined that considering the crucial role of the private sector in the Nigerian economy, the private sector should be regularly consulted in the articulation of the country’s foreign policy and its implementation to bring the desired growth in the economy. The conference was jointly convened by the House Committees on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in FCT Abuja, recently.

Olukanni, who made his presentation from the perspectives of the private sector and spoke on: “Economic Diplomacy and National Development: Effective Optimisation of Public-Private Partnerships,” called for greater public-private sector collaboration as the review of Nigeria’s foreign policy gets louder in the country.

He mentioned that the articulation of the country’s foreign policy should be done in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nigerian missions abroad and the private sector for impactful economic growth in the country. He used the occasion to assure stakeholders at the conference of the readiness of NACCIMA, as the premier national chambers of commerce with members across the country, to continue to work closely with the National Assembly to ensure that economic diplomacy and its new variant, the New Economic Diplomacy Initiative (NEDI), as a component part of Nigeria’s foreign direct investment policy (FDI) flows to Nigeria and becomes more impactful on the nation’s economy.

In this regard, he called for significant improvement in security across the country to ensure confidence of foreign investors in the Nigerian economy and that Nigeria was indeed a worthy investment destination. The NACCIMA DG also called for measures to ensure impact of remittances from the Nigerian Diaspora. He suggested that serious consideration should be given to closer interaction between chambers across the country and groups and members of Nigerian Diaspora.

While speaking on the need for a review of Nigeria’s foreign policy, the diplomat observed that time was overdue for an all stakeholders’ national conference to review Nigeria’s foreign policy. According to him, this is to ensure adoption of strategic options in view of dramatic changes in the new world order brought about by dramatic developments in the ICT and global COVID-19 with consequences for the global economy and conduct of international relations. He drew attention to the fact that the last time a similar foreign policy review conference took place was 35 years ago at the All Nigeria Foreign Policy Review Conference held at NIPSS, Kuru, in April 1986.

He said there was now an urgent need for “Kuru 2,” adding “this is to review our foreign policy to reposition Nigeria as major player in the global economy as the world continues witness dramatic changes in the global financial system and economic landscape with emergence of new key actors shaping the global economy.”

