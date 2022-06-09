NACCIMA, Spain chamber sign MoU to improve economic ties

National President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Ide John C. Udeagbala, and his counterpart from Spain Chamber of Commerce, José Luis Bonet Ferrer, have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Madrid, Spain. The event took place on the sidelines of the Nigeria- Spain Business Forum, which brought together business and political leaders from both countries.

The MoU is designed to promote closer collaboration between NACCIMA and Spain Chamber of Commerce, to encourage and facilitate actions leading to the promotion and development of commercial exchanges and economic cooperation between interested members of both chambers of commerce. NACCIMA, through this MoU, will provide a platform for the business community in Nigeria to showcase and expand their businesses to Spain through Strategic B2B Meetings, trade fairs and exhibitions to be organised in both countries. The MoU will also cover cooperation in the areas of investment across key sectors of the economy.

The signing of this memorandum further displays the commitment of NACCIMA, under Udeagbala’s leadership, to strengthen the relationship and increase collaborations between Nigerian businesses and their foreign counterparts for the benefit of the private sector in Nigeria. As the voice of business in Nigeria, NACCIMA is actively promoting growth and competitiveness of Nigerian businesses for global trade through its strategic collaborations with chambers of commerce and business councils all over the world.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...