NACCIMA to FG: PMS import threatens PIA

The National Council of Nigerian Association of Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has admitted that the on-going crisis occasioned by the importation of off-spec premium motor spirit (PMS) has shown that the country’s oil and gas sector is still plagued by various problems, which are making the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) not functioning to resolve issues in oil and gas sector. National President of NACCIMA Council, Ide John Udeagbala, disclosed this during the first Council meeting of the association in Abuja, recently.

He said queues for PMS across the country was having a serious implication on life of Nigerians and the economy in general. According to him, the Council observed that a major issue is the importation of petroleum products and immediate steps must be taken to end importation of petroleum products by ensuring that all the country’s refineries are working in full capacity. Udeagbala said: “On the need for a definitive resolution of the oil and gas sector to end fuel queues, NACCIMA Council discussed the recent importation of off-specs PMS, which led to petroleum queues across the country with serious implications on life and the economy.

“The Council observed this was a reflection of the fact that the oil and gas sector is still plagued by various problems and yet and the PIA is not functioning as envisioned to resolved the issue of the oil and gas sector. “Council observed that a major issue is the importation of petroleum products and immediate steps must be taken to end importation of petroleum products. “Consequently, immediate steps should be taken to ensure all our refineries are working in full capacity for a definitive end to importation of petroleum products,” the president said.

The NACCIMA Council noted the various reports and recommendations from its Standing Committees and Trade Groups whose activities cover fiscal monetary issues and the major section of the Nigerian economy, such as, Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, IT and Telecommunication, Health matters etc. While reacting to the state of the economy, Udeagbala explained that “the Nigerian economy has continued to improve since its last meeting in Benin, Edo State. “Specifically, Council noted at growth in national output had slowed down slightly from a 5.01 per cent growth in the second quarter of 2021 to a 4.03 per cent growth in the third quarter, indicating a continuous positive growth over the last four quarters since the recession witnessed in 2020.

