NACCIMA to honour Soyinka, Sunny Ade, Okonjo Iweala, others

Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) would be celebrating its 60th anniversary and the 60th anniversary of Nigeria next Tuesday at the International Conference Centre, Abuja. Alongside the celebration is an award ceremony for some eminent Nigerians.

The awardees include literary icon, Professor Wole Soyinka, music maestro, King Sunny Ade, Minister of Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, Deputy Secretary General of United Nations, Aminat Mohammed among others.

President of NACCIMA, Hajiya Saratu Iya Aliyu, said the event is being held at a time the country is facing various challenges and hopes that with the great accomplishments by the Awardees, the event will inspire and encourage all Nigerians to regain their confidence and return back to the culture of Excellence in every aspect of our work, recommit to National development and Nation Building.

Our Reporters

