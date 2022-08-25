Business

NACCIMA to parley presidential flagbearers to re-jig economy

Taiwo Hassan With things falling apart sharply in the country, especially in the economy, the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has disclosed its readiness to parley and engage presidential aspirants of various political parties on their plans to re-jig Nigeria’s falling economic fortunes.

Particularly, NACCIMA emphasised this would be centered around various issues such as, insecurity, exchange rate management, port congestion, power sector reform, youth unemployment, ASUU strike, agriculture, mass emigration/ brain drain, and so on. The National President of NACCIMA, Ide John Udeagbala, made this known in his remarks during NACCIMA’s 3rd quarter council meeting held at the LCCI conference and exhibition center, Lagos recently. On the sidelines of the council meeting, Udeagbala explained that the association held an interactive session with the presidential candidate of Labour Party, His Excellency, Peter Obi, who stated his intention to use the opportunity to acquaint himself with the challenges that business operators are facing which militate against the growth of the Nigerian economy. The NACCIMA national president described NACCIMA as an association of business people, which focuses on advocacy, trade promotion and business development. According to him, the association is also saddled with the responsibility to inform government on the effect of its policies on the private sector and to ensure that government continues to improve the business environment to ensure an ease of doing business.

He concluded by stating that the objective of the interactive session was to ensure that the views and concerns of the association finds its way into the political sphere, especially during this electioneering year. In emphasiaing the nonpolitical nature of NACCIMA as the umbrella body of all the chambers of commerce across Nigeria, he said that the association was making efforts to ensure similar interactive sessions with the flagbearers of every political party in the country. Peter Obi, while proffering potential solutions to the challenges to the economy raised by NACCIMA members, concluded that most of these challenges were due to the human factor, which can be solved with the right leadership.

 

