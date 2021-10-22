NACCIMA to partner China on establishment of industrial parks

The National President of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), John Udeagbala-led a delegation to the Chinese Consulate General in Lagos yesterday, where the idea of an industrial park was mooted. Udeagbala commended the Chinese Consulate for ensuring that the mutual relationship between Nigeria and China has been maintained and sustained over the years. In his remark, Udeagbala proposed solid partnership with Chinese business community on industrial parks, with collaboration from the corresponding state governments.
