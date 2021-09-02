NACCIMA urges diplomatic community to look beyond Nigeria’s challenges

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has urged the international community to look beyond the political and economic challenges facing the country, saying that there were many opportunities in Nigeria that were waiting to be tapped for maximum return on investment. NACCIMA National President, Ide John Udeagbala, who made this known at NACCIMA’s diplomatic luncheon in Abuja, said the diplomatic community should bother on the results expected to increase foreign direct investment (FDI) into Nigeria. He said the diplomatic community should look beyond Nigeria’s challenges and focus on its strength in making representation on Nigeria’s behalf to the private sector of their various countries. Udeagbala said NACCIMA was ready to partner with the diplomatic community for beneficial relationships that would spur investment and trade facilitation.
