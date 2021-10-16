NACCIMA Welcomes Turkish President Ahead Diplomatic Tour

….Hosts Business forum Wednesday

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA) under the leadership of Sir John Ide Udeagbala, has commenced plan towards hosting the President of The Republic of Turkey, His Excellency, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is embarking on a four-day diplomatic tour to three African countries, Angola, Nigeria and Togo.

To this end, the Nigerian-Turkey Business Council, headed by the 1st National Deputy President of NACCIMA, Dele Oye Esq, would be hosting a business forum in collaboration with DEIK (Foreign Economic Relations Board) and Turkey Nigeria Business Council to further consolidate the gains of doing business with Turkey.

According to him, commercial and economic relations between the two countries have also been improving rapidly with bilateral trade volumes standing at $754 million in 2020 and are expected to rise to more than $1 billion. This is apart from the fact that Turkish Airlines has 7 direct flights per week to Lagos and Abuja.

Dele Oye added that Turkey aims to contribute to the economic and social development of the continent with peace and stability being a key component, as well as to develop bilateral relations on the basis of equal partnership and mutual benefits.

Erdogan will also meet Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and attend the Turkey-Nigeria Business Forum on his second visit to the West African country.

The statement added that steps would be taken to harness the true potential of the two countries’ relations during the talks, which will include bilateral economic and regional development. Three agreements in the fields of hydrocarbons, mining, and energy are also expected to be signed.

