News

NACCIMA women group gets N25m advocacy support from NEPC

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

In recognition of the impact of the advocacy activities of the National Association of Chambers of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) Business Women Group (NAWORG) in promoting gender equality and economic empowerment of women, the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has given the group N25 million grant to support the allocation of a dedicated quota for womenowned businesses in public procurement under the Export Expansion Facility Programme (EEFP). The NEPC deployed a one-year Export Expansion Facility Programme (EEFP) aimed at providing emergency stimulus and intervention to revive economic activity, using the export value chain and its associated services as key economic drivers. While signing the Beneficiary Charter Grant in Abuja yesterday, Chairperson of NACCIMA Business Women Group, Hajiya Aisha Abubakar, pledged the group’s commitment to working with the Federal Government to increase advocacy for women in business.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Okowa does not interfere in affairs of DESOPADEC –Commission

Posted on Author Ola James

The Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) has responded to the All Progressives Congress (APC) allegations of the distressing state of the commission under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – led government and interference of the governor in its affairs. The commission in a statement signed by the Head of Media and Public […]
News Top Stories

I’ll end Insurgency this year, Buhari vows

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that the ongoing counterinsurgency operations in the North East, may be wrapped up this year. The war against terrorism in the North East has been raging since 2009, when Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) started their blood-letting campaign against the State. To achieve the target of ending the war, however, […]
News

Ogoni group demands investigation into alleged police invasion of Nunieh’s residence

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

Ogoni Welfare Association Lagos, the umbrella body of all Ogonis resident in Lagos State, has strongly condemned the alleged illegal invasion of the private residence of the former interim Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Ms. Joi Nunieh by operatives of the Nigeria Police in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica