NACCIMA women group gets N25m advocacy support from NEPC

In recognition of the impact of the advocacy activities of the National Association of Chambers of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) Business Women Group (NAWORG) in promoting gender equality and economic empowerment of women, the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has given the group N25 million grant to support the allocation of a dedicated quota for womenowned businesses in public procurement under the Export Expansion Facility Programme (EEFP). The NEPC deployed a one-year Export Expansion Facility Programme (EEFP) aimed at providing emergency stimulus and intervention to revive economic activity, using the export value chain and its associated services as key economic drivers. While signing the Beneficiary Charter Grant in Abuja yesterday, Chairperson of NACCIMA Business Women Group, Hajiya Aisha Abubakar, pledged the group’s commitment to working with the Federal Government to increase advocacy for women in business.
