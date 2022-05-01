Faith

NACJOURN commends Ondo over return of mission schools

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

The Network of African Christian Journalists (NACJOURN) has commended the governor of Ondo state, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on his determination to return all private schools in the state to their original owners

 

The Network viewed that the taking of schools in the 1970s has landed both the schools and governments in more significant troubles than they were meant to solve.

 

A statement jointly signed by the President, Dr. Adebola Adewara and Secretary Dayo Emmanuel partly reads:”In a world of dwindling finance and poor economy, it was a wrong move for the Federal Government under General Olusegun Obasanjo to have contemplated and enforced the takeover.

 

“This is because 40 years after, the purpose for the takeover has not been met, the schools have dwindled almost beyond repairs, the exercise has divided the nation badly, causing religious suspicion and altercations, leaving sorrows, tears and blood in its trails in many states of Nigeria. “Many of these schools are now producing hooligans who beat their teachers and pass examinations through dirty means mainly because there is no adequate supervision from their owners, the Governments.”

 

The statement added:”State governments are over-burdened already. They cannot pay teachers’ salaries nor equip their schools with modern science laboratories. Most secondary schools have no sporting activities like Inter-house sports. Schools are currently at the mercy of parent/teachers’ associations and old students’ associations. Secondary school education is in suspended animation in many states of the federation.

These states need to shed weight so they can live. It is within this matrix that we congratulate state governments like Lagos, Ondo and many more who are pragmatic enough to return private schools to their owners so that state governments could be free to use their meagre resources on other projects that would benefit everyone in the states.”

 

The network however asked other states to emulate the development, stating:”Individuals or organisations that feel returning these schools to their owners would not serve their interests are advised to be pragmatic and see beyond their narrow motives and perspectives.

They are free to establish their schools. We remind them that the schools taken over in the 1970s and now to be returned to their owners are not only Christian mission schools. “Islamic schools, also taken over, would be returned. Their proprietors would be free to take care of them in free conscience.

 

We, therefore, ask all and sundry to embrace this development in Ondo state and encourage all states governments to emulate the State so that we can revive secondary education, which is the basis and foundation of the development of this country.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

Lord’s Chosen members begin contributions to buy private jet for Muoka

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Members of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, have commenced fund raising to buy a private jet for the convenience of their General Overseer, Pastor Lazarus Muoka.   The move was reveal by some of the participating members, who announced their donations during the testimony session of the just concluded two-day crusade of the church […]
Faith

MFM will not reopen August 9 –Olukoya

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

…sets up compliant committee   As churches in Lagos State reopen today following the orders of the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries General Overseer, Dr Danial Olukoya, has directed all MFM branches in Lagos and Ogun States to remain closed.   In a memo issued to all local branches […]
Faith

Cherubim & Seraphim is not a church –Apostle Lebile

Posted on Author interview with TAI ANYANWU. Excerpt

Apostle Lebile, The Acting Spiritual leader of the Eternal Sacred Order of Cherubim & Seraphim (ESOCS), Elder/ Apostle/Prophet Michael Oluwasegun Lebile, shares his experiences since he assumed the headship of the body in this interview with TAI ANYANWU. Excerpt   Sir, could you introduce yourself to our readers?   I am Elder/Apostle/Prophet Michael Oluwasegun Lebile. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica