NACJOURN commends Ondo over return of mission schools

The Network of African Christian Journalists (NACJOURN) has commended the governor of Ondo state, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on his determination to return all private schools in the state to their original owners

The Network viewed that the taking of schools in the 1970s has landed both the schools and governments in more significant troubles than they were meant to solve.

A statement jointly signed by the President, Dr. Adebola Adewara and Secretary Dayo Emmanuel partly reads:”In a world of dwindling finance and poor economy, it was a wrong move for the Federal Government under General Olusegun Obasanjo to have contemplated and enforced the takeover.

“This is because 40 years after, the purpose for the takeover has not been met, the schools have dwindled almost beyond repairs, the exercise has divided the nation badly, causing religious suspicion and altercations, leaving sorrows, tears and blood in its trails in many states of Nigeria. “Many of these schools are now producing hooligans who beat their teachers and pass examinations through dirty means mainly because there is no adequate supervision from their owners, the Governments.”

The statement added:”State governments are over-burdened already. They cannot pay teachers’ salaries nor equip their schools with modern science laboratories. Most secondary schools have no sporting activities like Inter-house sports. Schools are currently at the mercy of parent/teachers’ associations and old students’ associations. Secondary school education is in suspended animation in many states of the federation.

These states need to shed weight so they can live. It is within this matrix that we congratulate state governments like Lagos, Ondo and many more who are pragmatic enough to return private schools to their owners so that state governments could be free to use their meagre resources on other projects that would benefit everyone in the states.”

The network however asked other states to emulate the development, stating:”Individuals or organisations that feel returning these schools to their owners would not serve their interests are advised to be pragmatic and see beyond their narrow motives and perspectives.

They are free to establish their schools. We remind them that the schools taken over in the 1970s and now to be returned to their owners are not only Christian mission schools. “Islamic schools, also taken over, would be returned. Their proprietors would be free to take care of them in free conscience.

We, therefore, ask all and sundry to embrace this development in Ondo state and encourage all states governments to emulate the State so that we can revive secondary education, which is the basis and foundation of the development of this country.”

