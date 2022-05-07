Nack, Naija Ninja partner to launch Sound Sultan design contest

Activities to mark the first anniversary of music icon, Olanrewaju Fasasi, aka Sound Sultan, passing have kicked off in full gear. In addition to the highly anticipated release of his first posthumous studio release, Reality Chq, set to drop in July, Now Muzik, managers of the Sound Sultan estate, have announced the collaboration between Naija Ninja and foremost home-grown fashion brand, NACK Apparel, towards the launch of the late icon’s merch line, Sound Sultan Eternal.

In line with the late Sultan’s vision of nurturing and empowering young talents, organisers are kicking it off with a fashion graphic design competition, tagged NACK x NAIJA NINJA for Sound Sultan Design Competition. The competition, which is inviting entries from all over Nigeria and beyond, is an online contest for the Sound Sultan Eternal (SSE) line of apparel and accessories, offers fair and equal opportunity to young fashion graphic designers. Entries are expected to close on May 12, with the grand finale holding on May 19.

Organisers have equally announced Toke Makinwa, Basket Mouth, Baba Dee and Nack Apparel CEO, Tolulope Akin, as judges for the online competition as winners are expected to go home with cash prizes worth a million naira and an opportunity to design bespoke SSE merch.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...