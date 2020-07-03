Islam

NACOMYO condemns rising rape, murder cases in Nigeria

The apex Muslim youths’ group, National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO) has condemned the recent cases of rape and murder in different parts of the country.
It expressed sadness over the rape and murder of Uwa Omozuwa in Benin, Bello in Ibadan and the “defiling of a minor in Jigawa State by a 57-year-old man and 10 other men.”
The organisation said the perpetrators of the “heinous” crimes should be quickly brought to justice by the government to serve as deterrent to others.

In a release signed by its national president and national secretary-general, Malam Sani Maigoro and Alhaj Mas’ud Akintola, NACOMYO called sexual assaults against women in recent times a clear indicator of the collapse of the moral, justice and security system in the country.

It, therefore, called on the government and stakeholders to arrest the dangerous trend.
The apex Muslim youth body described as repugnant gender-based violence, ritual killings and child abuse, saying these were antithetical to decency and assault on human sensibility.
The body, while praying God to comfort the bereaved families, implored parents to be more committed to child upbringing and to partner with government at all levels in “protecting our girls from marauders.”

