NACOMYO, MSSN fault PFN’s position on proposed Shariah law in South-West

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf Comment(0)

The National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO) and the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN) have condemned the position of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) on the introduction of Shariah law in the South West.

The PFN president, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, had warned the Senate to reject a memo presented during the ongoing public hearing on constitution review by The Muslim Congress (TMC) seeking the introduction of Sharia law in the South West. NACOMYO, in a reaction through a statement signed by its national president, Malam Sani Suleiman Maigoro and national secretary general, Alhaji Mas’ud Akintola, said: “We know the reasons for the bishop’s Shariaphobic stance. However, we want to allay his fears that what we are agitating for now is giving effect to what we have been living with for ages, i.e., family inheritance, civil matters among Muslims, marriage contracts, etc, and not the criminal aspect which requires applying sanctions on offenders.

“The public hearing on the review of the 1999 Constitution provides a platform for the various interest groups to ventilate their opinions. Why would PFN, instead of demanding for canon law, urge the Senate not to listen to the Muslims? We wish to caution them to desist from their Islamophobic tendencies.” On its part, the MSSN BZone, which covers the southern part of the country, described the PFN’s position as unfortunate, parochial and unconstitutional.

