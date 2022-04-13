NACOTAN seeks cohesive policy on cotton value chain

The National Cotton Association of Nigeria (NACOTAN), a grouping of key players in the cotton, textile and garment value chain, has advocated a cohesive policy that would engender the progress of the sector. The advocacy was launched at a one-day seminar held to articulate an effective policy that would revive thetextileindustryinNigeria.

It came on the heels of preparations by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investments to unveil its existing national policy on cotton, textile and garments (CTG) later in the year.

The seminar was coordinated by NACOTAN in collaboration with the German Cooperation agency Deutsche Zusammennarbett, the European Union and the Nigerian Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment Other key stakeholders are the Cotton Production Merchant Association of Nigeria (COPMAN), Nigeria Textile Manufacturers Association (NTMA), Cotton Ginners (GAMAN) in Abuja.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...