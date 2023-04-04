Nadal, Alcaraz Out Of Monte Carlo Masters

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz have both dropped out of the upcoming Monte Carlo Masters due to injuries.

Rafael Nadal skipped Indian Wells last month as well as the Miami Open as he continues to recover from a hip issue; the injury will see him miss the start of the clay court season in Monte Carlo.

Carlos Alcaraz, who had an injury-plagued from the start of the season, will also miss the tournament.

Speaking on the development, Nadal said, “Unfortunately I am still not ready to compete and will miss one of those special tournaments I always love to play.

“Monte Carlo is and has been a key event in my career, but unfortunately I will have to miss it again since I am still not ready to compete without the risk of getting injured. I will continue the process of getting ready to come back.”

His absence from competitions means Nadal days ago dropped four places to 13th in the rankings, ending his record 912-week stay inside the top 10

The Spaniard, who has won Monte Carlo 11 times in his career, still hopes to be fit for the French Open in May, a clay court tournament he has dominated for years, having won there 14 times.

Alcaraz, who had an injury-plagued start to the season, will also miss the tournament. The 19-year-old was last in action last week at the Miami Open, where he was beaten in the semi-finals by Italian Jannik Sinner.

Like this: Like Loading...