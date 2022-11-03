Sports

Nadal beaten in first match since becoming father

Rafael Nadal is out of the Paris Masters after a second-round defeat to American Thomas Paul in just the Spaniard’s second match since the US Open and first since becoming a father.

World number 31 Paul came from a set down to beat Nadal 3-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-1, reports the BBC.

Defeat for Nadal, who has battled an abdominal injury since the summer, saw his hopes of ending the year as world number one suffer a huge blow.

Britons Dan Evans and Jack Draper were also eliminated in the second round.

Nadal, 36, has only played once – a Laver Cup doubles match alongside Roger Federer – since losing in the fourth round of the US Open in early September.

He faded towards the end of the second set against Paul, 25, who secured one of the wins of his career.

The Paris Masters is the final regular ATP Tour event of the season, before the ATP finals get under way in Turin on November 13.

Both titles are missing from 22-time Grand Slam champion Nadal’s illustrious trophy cabinet.

 

Reporter

