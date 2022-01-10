Sports

Nadal: Justice has spoken so Djokovic should play in Australian Open

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Rafael Nadal believes “justice has spoken” and “it is the fairest thing” for Novak Djokovic to play in the Australian Open, following the decision of a judge.

“Regardless of whether or not I agree on some things with Djokovic, without any doubt, justice has spoken,” Nadal told Spanish radio station Onda Cero on Monday.

“They have said he has the right to play in the Australian Open and I really believe that is the fairest thing if the issue has been resolved, which seems to be the case,” Nadal added.

The decision by Australian judge Anthony Kelly ordering the immediate release of Djokovic paves the way for the two great rivals to bid for an unprecedented 21st Grand Slam singles title.

The 34-year-old Serbian has been held for four nights in an immigration detention facility in Melbourne after he failed to present a solid medical reason for not being jabbed against Covid-19.

Djokovic is not vaccinated against Covid-19 and armed with a medical exemption from the Australia Open organisers had arrived in Melbourne last Wednesday ahead of the first Grand Slam of the season.

However, immigration officials decided the champion had failed to present a solid medical reason for not being jabbed.

Despite losing in court the Australian government has warned it could still force Djokovic to leave by cancelling his visa for a second time, which would see the Serb miss the Australian Open, which starts on January 17.

“On a personal level I would prefer that he doesn’t play,” Nadal said, laughing.

“Selfishly speaking for our sport, the best players being on the court competing is much better than that them being anywhere else,” added the 35-year-old Spaniard.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

JUST IN: Sports ministry insists Edo 2020 continues

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports has insisted that the ongoing National Sports Festival in Benin, Edo State will continue despite the threat by the host state government that if by today noon they do not receive money from the Federal Government, they would be forced to abort the competition due to paucity […]
Sports

Eagles’ve been hijacked from Rohr –Kpakor

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

…says team lacks identity   Ex-international Moses Kpakor strongly believes Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr is not in charge of the team, insisting it is evident forces outside of the squad dictate to him.   Kpakor who was part of the Super Eagles squad to 1990 African Cup of Nations said the team’s 4-4 draw […]
Sports

Messi suffers first PSG defeat

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Paris St-Germain’s 100% start in Ligue 1 was ended by Rennes as Lionel Messi suffered his first defeat since arriving at the club.   The hosts scored two quick goals either side of  half-time through Gatetan Laborde and Flavien Tait. Mauricio Pochettino’s side did not have a single shot on target, despite Messi, Neymar and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica