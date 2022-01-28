Sports

Nadal to face world number two Medvedev in Australian Open final

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Rafael Nadal moved one win away from a record 21st Grand Slam men’s title after a dominant start enabled him to beat Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in the Australian Open semi-finals.

Seventh seed Berrettini eventually turned the match into a contest, but Nadal completed a 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-3 win.

The 35-year-old Spaniard is level on 20 major titles with long-time rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Nadal plays Daniil Medvedev, who beat Stefanos Tsitsipas, in Sunday’s final.

“The first two sets were some of the best I’ve played for a long time,” said Nadal, who won his only Melbourne title in 2009.

“Against a difficult opponent, a great opponent, one of the best of the world, I was able to play I think at a very high level for a long time.

“I had to suffer and I had to fight but it means a lot to be in the final again.”

Nadal’s achievement in reaching a 29th Grand Slam final comes only a few months after he thought a foot injury could end his illustrious career.

Russian second seed Medvedev edged a high-quality battle with Greek fourth seed Tsitsipas, winning 7-6 (7-5) 4-6 6-4 6-1 in Friday’s second men’s semi-final.

Medvedev, 25, is aiming for his second successive Grand Slam title after winning the maiden major of his career at the US Open in September.

He is also looking to go one step further in Melbourne after losing in last year’s final to Djokovic, who did not play this year after being deported from Australia in a visa row related to him being unvaccinated.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

AFCON qualifiers: Confusion rocks Benin’s camp

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

…Squirrels’ coach in dilemma as COVID-19 bites harder Rohr may lose Simon for same reason All is not well in the camp of Nigeria’s opponents in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers, Benin Republic, as the Squirrels coach Michel Dussuyer is at crossroads regarding his squad list for the tie. Dassuyer was expected to name […]
Sports

Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial/GOtv boxing gym set to open

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Boxing in Nigeria is set to receive a huge boost following the completion of an international standard boxing facility, the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial/GOtv Boxing Gym, which is expected to be commissioned soon. Located in a serene location in Lagos, the boxing gym is the brainchild of Adewunmi Ogunsanya, Chairman, MultiChoice Nigeria and GOtv Boxing. The […]
Sports

Tottenham appoint Conte as new manager

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tottenham have appointed former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte as their new manager until summer 2023. The Premier League club sacked Nuno Espirito Santo on Monday after just 17 games, with Spurs eighth in the table. Tottenham says there is “an option to extend” 52-year-old Conte’s deal with them, reports the BBC. “I am […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica