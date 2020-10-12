Sports

Nadal whips Djokovic, wins 13th French Open title

Rafael Nadal produced one of his finest French Open displays to stun Novak Djokovic and equal Roger Federer’s record of 20 Grand Slam men’s titles. Spanish second seed Nadal outclassed world number one Djokovic in a 6-0 6-2 7-5 win, which clinched a record-extending 13th title at Roland Garros.

 

Questions had been asked about 34-yearold Nadal’s level, but he responded with an almost flawless performance. Top seed Djokovic, 33, lost a completed match for the first time in 2020.

 

The Serb was overwhelmed by Nadal’s rapid start and produced a despondent display as a result. Defeat also meant Djokovic, who was bidding for an 18th Grand Slam title, lost ground on Nadal and Federer in their ongoing battle to finish with the most major wins.

 

Nadal sealed victory after two hours 41 minutes with a kicking ace out wide on his first match point, leaving the Spaniard laughing as he fell to his knees on the court where he has enjoyed unparalleled success.

