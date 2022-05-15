Business

NADDC, Customs, auto CEOs set to address industry challenge

Chief executive officers of major auto firms in Nigeria are set to hold a national summit with heads of relevant government agencies and ministries to examine issues adversely affecting the operation of business in the sector.

 

The event scheduled to hold in Abuja on May 26 is the maiden edition of the annual Auto CEOs Forum being put together by Concerned Auto Editors in conjunction with National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC). The forum, according to the organisers, will not only X-ray major issues slowing down the development of the auto industry in the country but will proffer workable solutions expected to be jointly executed by these critical stakeholders.

 

The statement said, “Specifically, the forum would address issues such as the auto policy, local assembly plants and lo  patronage of locally assembled vehicles, import levies/duties; exchange rate policy as it affects auto business; electric and gaspowered vehicles incentives and challenges and vehicle clearing-related problems.”

 

The organisers listed government agencies participating at the forum, apart from the NADDC, as the Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Inland Revenue Service, National Bureau of Statistics, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Central Bank of Nigeria, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Ministry of Finance, terminal operators, and Freight Forwarders.

 

Auto companies whose CEOs are featuring in the maiden edition of the event are Toyota Nigeria Limited, Weststar Associates, Innoson Motors, Pan Nigeria, Lanre Shittu Motors, CFAO, Kia Nigeria, Nord Automobiles, TSS Automobile, Dangote Peugeot Automobile/Sinotruck, Coscharis Motors, CIG Motors, Tata Motors, Jet Motor Company (Jet Systems) and Omaa Motors.

 

