Business

NADDC partners banks on vehicle financing for Nigerians

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Sokoto Comment(0)

The Director-General, National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Engr. Jelani Aliyu says his council is partnering with banks that were pushing for a mega Federal Government intervention for the establishment of a vehicle financing scheme for Nigerians.

 

Aliyu also said that the council was discussing with the Central Bank of Nigeria, Jaiz, Wema and Zenith banks to provide a single-digit auto financing for Nigerians. Under the new planned scheme, Nigerians will own vehicles without necessarily paying for them like it is being done in other developed climes. The DG stated that to actualise that already the council plans to float an over N200 billion vehicle financing scheme.

 

Aliyu said that average Nigerians have over time been unable to buy a brand new vehicle like they used to do in the 1970s and 1980s. The DG who stated this at the weekend in Sokoto also noted that the whole idea was initiated to assist Nigerians to be able to buy and own brand new vehicles, especially the Made-in-Nigeria models.

 

“The efforts will encourage private investors to invest in vehicle manufacturing and at the same time discourage the massive importation of used vehicles into Nigeria,” he added. According to him, so far, the private sector has invested over N500 billion in the automotive industry in the country.

 

He further said, “We have encouraged, we have supported, we have enabled the private sector to come and put in over half a trillion naira to set up factories and assembly plants across the country.

 

“So, we have companies like Dangote’s Sinotrucks, we have companies like Innoson in Nnewi, Elizade, Lanre Shittu, Honda West Africa, Mikano, Nord, all producing vehicles in the country. “We have companies and assembly plants in Lagos, Nnewi, Kaduna and Kano. Some are beginning to come up in Bauchi, Kano and Ogun,” Jelani said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Markets remain cautious amid Delta fears – FXTM

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Senior Research Analyst at FXTM, Mr. Lukman Otunuga, has said that it may be a relatively quiet week for Nigerian markets due to the absence of Tier 1 economic reports. Otunuga, while assessing global market, said nevertheless, the developments outside of Nigeria could impact sentiment ahead of the country’s inflation report next week.   “In […]
Business

FG may crash price of cooking gas

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    T he Federal Government says it will evaluate and review the price of domestic gas across the country so as to make it more affordable for ordinary Nigerians.     Timipre Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, made this known while inaugurating a committee on the gas sector-wide review of the domestic […]
Business

5G: Addressing flight disruption concerns

Posted on Author SAMSON AKINTARO

The recent cancellation of flights in the U.S. due to 5G installations near airports is raising concerns in Nigeria, even as the country inches close to the deployment of the technology. However, stakeholders believe the country may not run into such a problem with adequate planning and pre-emptive measures put in place before the launch. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica