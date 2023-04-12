News Politics World News

NADECO Condemns Chimamanda’s Letter To Biden Over Tinubu Victory

Chimamanda Adichie’s letter to President Joe Biden over the outcome of the February 25 Presidential poll which was won by the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has been condemned by the Coordinator, National Democratic Coalition Renewal Group (NADECO), Prof. Atilade Adeeyo.

Adichie in the letter criticized the United States for congratulating Tinubu, who she alleged emerged through the unlawful process, because the election was allegedly fraught with abnormalities, violence, and as well compromised by the electoral umpire.

Speaking on the development on Tuesday in a statement titled, “Ignore Adichie’s childish, seditious, illogical ranting, NADECO Renewal tells Biden”, Prof. Adeeyo said Adichie’s outburst betrayed her ethnic bias in a matter of national interest.

 Adeeyo described Adichie’s message as “illogical reasoning regarding the ensuing political development in Nigeria and ignorance of the electoral umpire’s operations.”

He, however, urged the American president to disregard the letter in its entirety, describing its content as “childish, seditious and illogical.”

The statement reads, “With that ill-conceived letter of hers to US President Biden, she has exposed her true colour – that of an ethnically-biased Nigerian hiding under the guise of a writer to pretentiously preach patriotism, but who is capable of unreasonably and ignorantly approaching issues of national interest from a myopic prism of ethnicity.

“We can only advise the ever-busy President of the US to ignore Adichie and her ethnically-influenced and biased letter because it is written out of a shallow understanding of the electoral laws that guide the electoral process.

“We like to engage Adichie on a few of her gaffes. This lady of letters, so to say, goofed pathetically when she described the February 25 presidential poll as illegitimate because it is only a competent court of law that has the legal grounds to decide and pronounce the legitimacy or otherwise of the poll.”

